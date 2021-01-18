Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUP opened at $32.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $38.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TUP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

