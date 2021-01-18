National Bank Financial Comments on Minto Apartment’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$31.16 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

