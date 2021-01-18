G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.