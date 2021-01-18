Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $2,151,661.82 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,151,661.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,141,544.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $74.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -436.09 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

