Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Sells $1,503,312.04 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 38,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,503,312.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CASH stock opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

