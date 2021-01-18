Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a f rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of TWNK opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660,261 shares in the company, valued at $49,413,523.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,814,629 shares of company stock valued at $51,466,899 over the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

