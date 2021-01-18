Maxim Group Raises Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target to $155.00

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.67.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $134.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.29.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $777,194.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,713 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 150,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,667,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,318,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,551,000 after buying an additional 99,107 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

