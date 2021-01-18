Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $846.44 million, a PE ratio of -79.06 and a beta of 2.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Village Farms International will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $99,897,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $102,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 12.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

