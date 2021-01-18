Pivotal Research Raises Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $45.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price upped by Pivotal Research from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $26,575.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,641 shares in the company, valued at $746,750.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $169,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,630 shares of company stock worth $7,121,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

