Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

