Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) Given New GBX 920 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) (LON:VTY) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,004.88 ($13.13).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 922.79 ($12.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 909.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 710.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. Vistry Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,491.80 ($19.49).

In related news, insider Katherine Innes purchased 850 shares of Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

