Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Up 19.3% in December

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 278,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

AXLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

AXLA stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 83.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

