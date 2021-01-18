BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Up 37.6% in December

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,140,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the December 15th total of 11,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $455.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

