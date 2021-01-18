Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

