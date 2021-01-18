Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Increases By 25.4%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTE stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

