ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASLN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

