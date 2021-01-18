State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 662,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,993 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 583,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,793 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,384 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $13.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.35. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

