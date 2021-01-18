State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after purchasing an additional 248,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,187,000 after purchasing an additional 661,231 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,609,000 after purchasing an additional 68,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE:SMG opened at $220.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $229.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.