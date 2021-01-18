State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 285 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,532.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,060 shares of company stock valued at $26,469,755. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $243.92 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.23). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

