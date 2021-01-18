Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Trimmed by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC stock opened at $82.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $84.08.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.