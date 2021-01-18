Contrasting Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) & FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Carbon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum $2.17 million 0.04 -$3.26 million N/A N/A Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.04 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FieldPoint Petroleum and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FieldPoint Petroleum beats Carbon Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FieldPoint Petroleum Company Profile

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

Carbon Energy Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

