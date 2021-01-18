State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,220 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monro by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Monro by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Monro stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist dropped their price target on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

