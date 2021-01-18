State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after buying an additional 400,764 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after buying an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,892,000 after buying an additional 428,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,455,000 after buying an additional 58,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $63.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

