Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hilltop by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Hilltop by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 575,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hilltop by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

