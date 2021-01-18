Analysts Expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Neogen posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $83.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,024.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,041 shares of company stock worth $5,830,960. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Neogen by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter worth about $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Neogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Neogen by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

