Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Amphenol stock opened at $131.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.47. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $137.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 621.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

