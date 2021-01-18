Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -111.89 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 84.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,946,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock worth $36,271,905. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

