Brokers Issue Forecasts for Babcock International Group PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Babcock International Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Babcock International Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Babcock International Group stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.19. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

