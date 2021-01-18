Research Analysts Set Expectations for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.12.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $172.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $182.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.