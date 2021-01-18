Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crédit Agricole S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crédit Agricole’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.10 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.84.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

