Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.27). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GP. BTIG Research began coverage on GreenPower Motor in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ GP opened at $29.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $62,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,740.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

