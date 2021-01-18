Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells $3,768,292.22 in Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $3,768,292.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ameresco by 24.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ameresco by 175.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $644,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ameresco by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.