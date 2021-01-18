Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $5,133,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $7,719,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $7,369,950.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $7,158,900.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $7,512,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $7,439,250.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $7,490,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $7,360,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,402,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $7,279,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $6,963,600.00.

PINS opened at $69.75 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $76.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 41.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $148,502,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $134,689,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 148.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

