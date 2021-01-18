Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Sells $12,913,500.00 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,983.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $252.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -131.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 32.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Okta by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Okta by 302.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

