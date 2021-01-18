Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Get Airbus alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Airbus from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nord/LB raised shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.82. Airbus has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbus (EADSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.