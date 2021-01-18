Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Major Shareholder Sells $80,577,054.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $44.85 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $57.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

