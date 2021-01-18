Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $7.50 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 256.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 353.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.