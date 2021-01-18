InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated a market perform rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $5.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 63.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in InflaRx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

