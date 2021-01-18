Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Innoviva will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Innoviva by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Innoviva by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

