Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

