Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 699.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 59.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 135.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFE opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.40. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

