State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,074 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $12,504,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,718 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,307 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.61.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

