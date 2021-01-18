Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 1,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Honda Motor by 1,391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,125 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMC. TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

