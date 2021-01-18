Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 226 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in National HealthCare by 100.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 0.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National HealthCare by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $71.05 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,634.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

