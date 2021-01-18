Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,377,000 after buying an additional 414,577 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 271,055 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 569,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 338,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104,215 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.85.

TRIL opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.04.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James T. Parsons sold 8,505 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $134,293.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,505 shares in the company, valued at $134,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,797 shares of company stock worth $558,755 over the last three months.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

