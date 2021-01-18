TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TowneBank by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 214.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,272,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,171,000 after buying an additional 219,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TowneBank by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 72,036 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $25.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.52 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

