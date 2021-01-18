Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,904 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 21,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $16.38 on Monday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.44 million, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $124.49 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $42,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

