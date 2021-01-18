Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 290,059 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,174,000 after buying an additional 210,530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 177,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 519.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 164,910 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

SBGI opened at $33.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

