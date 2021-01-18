Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 73,003 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,375.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

