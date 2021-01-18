Morgan Stanley Sells 357,649 Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 357,649 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GlycoMimetics were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 368.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 932,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,564,683.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,266,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $3,293,516.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLYC opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.46.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

